John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner has agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks with $15 million deferred, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the agreement.

Arizona was Bumgarner's "top choice," Passan reports.

Bumgarner spent the first 11 years of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants after being drafted No. 10 in 2007. The left-hander was part of three World Series-winning seasons in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and was named NLCS and World Series MVP in 2014.

In his time in San Francisco, Bumgarner held a 119-92 record with a 3.13 ERA. He was also a four-time All Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

Bumgarner reportedly joins the Diamondbacks after a 9-9 season, in which he recorded a 3.90 ERA. Arizona finished the 2019 season at second place in the NL West with an 85-77 record.