Major League Baseball and the MLB Umpires Association have reached a tentative labor agreement through the 2024 regular season, the parties announced Saturday.

Both sides, including all 30 Major League teams, must still ratify the agreement for it to take effect.

The new agreement includes "significant" increases in pay and retirement benefits, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Provisions are also included that will reportedly allow for earlier retirement.

Another aspect of the agreement includes the umpires continuing to cooperate with MLB's testing of an automated balls and strikes tracking system. The Umpires Association would reportedly have to assist with a transition to the system if the commissioner chooses to use it in MLB, according to Heyman.

Next steps on the five-year agreement's ratification are expected in January 2020.