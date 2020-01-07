Major League Baseball is looking to close out its investigation into the Houston Astros alleged sign-stealing within the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan reports the league is likely to discipline staffers including front office employees and on-field coaching personnel but not players. This could include Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. A record-setting fine may also come down

The latest update comes after Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the 2018 Boston Red Sox used technology in the video replay room during games to tip off their players on the opposing pitchers' sign sequence. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was a member of the 2017 Astros as the bench coach and could potentially face discipline as a member of the Astros' staff.

The allegations against the Astros first came to light in a report in November by The Athletic where former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers blew the whistle and accused his former team of using a centerfield camera to steal catchers’ signs. The pitches were then relayed to batters via banging on a trash can in the dugout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has previously said that he was hoping the investigation would be concluded before the start of the 2020 season.

ESPN reports when MLB announces the discipline, a thorough report into how the Astros cheated and how the league came to its conclusion could be provided.