George Springer and the Astros have avoided arbitration and settled on a $21 million deal for 2020, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand reports Springer's deal includes an awards package.

The two sides exchanged salary figures last Friday ahead of the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their respective teams to agree on salaries for the 2020 season. However, Springer and the Astros did not reach a deal. According to Feinsand, Springer filed for a $22.5 million deal while Houston filed at $17.5 million.

While a number of star players agreed to deals Friday, a few of baseball's biggest names did not. Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Dodgers infielder Max Muncy are among those headed to arbitration.

Springer made his third-straight All-Star team this past season, having hit .292 with 39 home runs and 96 RBI for the American League champion Astros.