Aaron Boone hopes the Yankees are as lucky this season as he was this afternoon.

About half-hour prior to Super Bowl LIV, he tweeted out his prediction and got it right—down to the score.

He followed up with another tweet basking in his own glory, while also sending his congrats to Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

With the Astros, let's say, slightly railroaded after getting caught for systemically cheating, maybe this year really is Boone's year.