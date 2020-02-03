All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

49ers Fall Short in Super Bowl LIV Loss to Chiefs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - History favors the team who is a top ranked defense against a top ranked offense. However, the Kansas City Chiefs went against history by defeating the San Francisco 49ers' top ranked defense. 

Andy Reid finally gets his first Super Bowl ring and Patrick Mahomes becomes the youngest quarterback to win one. The 49ers' defense played Mahomes well for three quarters, but that isn't enough to keep him contained.

San Francisco needed to play a perfect game defensively, which it started out that way when they forced the Chiefs to go three-and-out. Following the Chiefs' opening drive, the 49ers made their presence felt on Mahomes when safety Jimmie Ward laid the wood on him. That hit was felt all the way up in the press box.

From that moment on, Mahomes would go on to look pedestrian. That isn't something anyone is accustomed to seeing. In fact, Garoppolo was the better quarterback for three quarters in the contest. He came up in various moments to sustain drives, which allowed the 49ers to go up 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. 

All the momentum was on the side of Niners. The 49ers' defense had Mahomes on the ropes until the fourth quarter came with nine minutes remaining. That is when the greatness of Mahomes woke up as Kansas City went on to score 21 unanswered points.

So why did the 49ers' defense so suddenly disappear? 

Kansas City had ran over 20 more plays than the 49ers halfway into the fourth quarter. By that time, the defense of the 49ers became gassed and just could not hold their own any longer. The same goes for the 49ers' offense that became stagnate.

2019 was an incredible run for the San Francisco 49ers, but the phenomenal talent of Patrick Mahomes was just too much.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers vs. Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

We have you covered in tonight's Super Bowl LIV matchup from Hard Rock Stadium. Following along and join the conversation with your input as the game progresses.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dillon88

49ers can win Super Bowl on arm of Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has only needed to drop back 27 times in the past two games. Despite the minimal usage, Garoppolo can very well lead the 49ers to victory in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

nicholasmcgee

by

Ckral

49ers Will Have Four Running Backs on Hand in Super Bowl LIV

The inactive list for the San Francisco 49ers going into Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs is officially up. San Francisco will have four running backs on hand as Jeff Wilson Jr. will suit up for the first time in three months.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers vs. Chiefs Prediction: Will Defense Conquer Offense Once Again?

Super Bowl LIV will be another matchup of top defense vs. top offense. Will history be on the 49ers side? Or will the Chiefs defy history?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Famous 49ers Fan E-40 Enjoys Super Bowl

I had the pleasure to sit down with E-40 to get a sense of what this season has been, his background as a fan and previewing today's Super Bowl matchup.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers-Chiefs: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs has finally arrived. The stars from both teams will garner the attention, but it is these three players who're flying under the radar that you should keep an eye on.

Maverick Pallack

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Snubbed From Coach of the Year Award

Kyle Shanahan took a 4-12 49ers team who was picking No. 2 in last April's draft to improve to 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance. There was no better winner for coach of the year than him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers GM John Lynch Misses Pro Football Hall of Fame Final Cut

The waiting game continues for 49ers general manager John Lynch who has missed the Pro Football Hall of Fame final cut for the seventh time as a finalist.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

It has been a long, hard-fought season but the Super Bowl is finally here and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Holder

Stage Freight Will not be an Issue for 49ers in Super Bowl

The San Francisc o49ers have only a few players with experience in the Super Bowl, but it is not something that will be a concern for them when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on the Sunday.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

nvlawman