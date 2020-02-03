George Kittle Reflects on Turning Point of 49ers' Super Bowl Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - This wasn't the Super Bowl dream the San Francisco 49ers envisioned, but it is a reality that they have to deal with going forward. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 after leading by 20-10 with 10 minutes left in the contest.

Clearly, there was a dramatic turning point in the game that caused the 49ers' downward spiral. A turning point that tight end George Kittle reflect on in his postgame presser.

"I think the turning point was when we got a turnover and then we didn't execute on offense, and they got the ball right back drove it 87 yards. As an offense we have to end the game right, and we didn't."

The 49ers picked Patrick Mahomes off on a tipped pass that kept the Chiefs from putting up points. On that drive, the Chiefs were poised to get at least a field goal, so it was a huge play for the 49ers to muster that turnover. But like Kittle said, they didn't end the game right.

Much like how the end of the first half didn't end right. Kittle was flagged for offensive pass interference he committed following an explosive play that put the 49ers in the redzone.

It was a controversial call because of how ticky-tack it was, especially since both Kittle and his defender were hand fighting. Had the refs let the two play, then who knows how the game would have turned out.

"The ref made the call. I've got to live with it. I've got to live with it, it is what it is. The ref makes a call, I live with it."