The Red Sox have traded right fielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Twins are also involved in the deal.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo is headed to the Red Sox. Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol is also reportedly headed to Boston, according to Rosenthal.

Passan adds that starter Kenta Maeda is reportedly headed to the Twins as part of the deal.

In the wake of the deal, Passan also reports that the Dodgers are trading outfielder Jon Pederson to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo.

Betts' name has circulated around the rumor mill all winter, with the Dodgers and Padres emerging as the top two candidates to land the All-Star outfielder.

The 27-year-old Betts will be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season and the Red Sox had yet to sign their star outfielder to a long-term deal. The two sides agreed to a record-setting $27 million deal in early January to avoid arbitration. According to Heyman, the Dodgers will try to keep Betts longterm.

As rumors of the Padres heated up, the Dodgers remained in trade discussions and were in a better financial position than San Diego to take on Betts' salary. Los Angeles also has a deep farm system filled with high-level prospects to trade.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported in January that the Padres were "willing to send two young major leaguers and at least one prospect" to Boston with outfielder Wil Myers in exchange for Betts.

However, the two clubs were struggling over salary negotiations. In order for the Friars to take on Betts' $27 million salary for a one-year rental, they reportedly wanted the Red Sox to "come up significantly in the portion of Myers' contract they are willing to pay."

Betts spent the first six seasons of his career with the Red Sox after they drafted him in 2011. The four-time All-Star finished last season hitting .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI. He was named American League MVP in 2018 after leading MLB with a .346 batting average and 129 runs.

Price finished with his worst career ERA (4.28) in 2019, going just 7-5 in 22 starts. The five-time All-Star pitcher is owed $96 million over the next three years, and the Red Sox are expected to send the Dodgers significant cash.