Report: Padres Still Interested in Mookie Betts Trade, But Want More Money From Red Sox

The Red Sox remain in trade talks with the Padres over All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts, however, at least one thing stands in their way of possibly agreeing to a deal.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are "willing to send two young major leaguers and at least one prospect" to Boston with outfielder Wil Myers in exchange for Betts. In order for the Friars to take on Betts' $27 million salary for a one-year rental, the club wants the Red Sox to "come up significantly in the portion of Myers' contract they are willing to pay."

Myers is set to make $61 million over the next three seasons, and the Red Sox are reportedly willing to assume about half that. Sources told the newspaper that San Diego would prefer to only pay for a quarter of Myers's salary in order to take on Betts'.

Multiple people within the Padres organization feel that acquiring Betts is "only marginally possible" due to the Dodgers' interest in the outfielder and the struggles over Myers's contract with the Red Sox. While Betts could walk away after one season, he would drastically improve the Padres' chances of making their first postseason since 2006.

The Dodgers are in a better position to take on Betts's salary and have a deep farm system of high-level prospects to possibly trade.

Betts, who will become a free agent in 2020, finished last season hitting .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI. He was named American League MVP in 2018 after leading Major League Baseball with a .346 batting average and 129 runs.

Myers, however, has not delivered for the Padres after the club signed him to a six-year, $83 million deal in 2017. He hit .239/.321/.418 with 53 RBI last season.

San Diego signed star free agent Manny Machado last offseason, but the team won only 70 games last season.