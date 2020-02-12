Gary Sanchez Says 'It's Hard to Say' if Yankees Were Cheated Out of World Series by Astros

The Yankees' Gary Sanchez fielded questions about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal as pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Wednesday.

When asked if the Yankees were cheated out of a World Series berth in 2017, the year New York lost in seven games to Houston in the ALCS, Sanchez said it is "hard to say."

Sanchez did acknowledge the Astros' system gave them an edge.

The Yankees lost to the Astros in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS when Jose Altuve hit a walk-off home run on a slider from Aroldis Chapman. Sanchez said he did not know if Altuve knew which pitch was coming, but he did hear him say he was looking for a slider.

MLB's report on the Astros' sign-stealing scheme detailed the team's use of cameras and trash cans to transmit signs, but the team has been accused of wearing buzzers or electronic devices as well. After Altuve hit his walk-off home run last season, he repeatedly told his teammates to not rip his jersey off in celebration, adding fuel to the rumors.

When asked what Sanchez would do in the same situation, he said he would hold no one back.

“I can tell you this, if I hit a home run to send my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants," Sanchez said. "They can rip off anything.”

The Astros are also receiving backlash from others, including former Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger, who is suing the Astros for ruining his career using their sign-stealing scheme in 2017.

Sanchez is coming off an All-Star season in 2019, during which he recorded 34 home runs and 77 RBI on a .232 batting average.

