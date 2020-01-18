Jose Altuve on Buzzer Speculation: 'We All Know Some People Made That Up'

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve addressed the media for the first time on Saturday following MLB's recent sign-stealing report.

During Astros FanFest, Altuve said he wasn't concerned over the speculation on social media that he and his teammates have used buzzers or other wearable devices.

"I wasn't upset to be honest, even though we all know it wasn't true," he said. "We all know that some people made that up. The best thing that happened to me was that MLB investigated that and they didn't find something."

He added: "That’s ridiculous...MLB did their investigation. They didn't find anything."

Altuve also denied wearing a buzzer earlier this week, with his agent Scott Boras telling Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that, "Jose Altuve called me and said he wants it known that he has never, ever worn an electronic device in a major league game—ever. He never received any form—of a trigger or any information—via an electronic product that was on his body or in his uniform. He has never worn any electronic device. Ever."

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball issued its report into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that has cost three managers and one general manager their jobs. Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by MLB for one season and subsequently fired by owner Jim Crane.

Managers Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Carlos Beltrán of the Mets mutually agreed to "part ways" with their clubs after being named in the report as well.

When asked about the report calling the sign-stealing scheme mostly player-driven, Altuve declined to comment.

"I think the time to comment about that will come. It's a little early for me to say something about it."

Earlier on Saturday, Altuve's teammate Alex Bregman was brief with reporters when asked about the scandal.

"The commissioner came out with a report, MLB did their report, and the Astros did what they did, meaning they made their decision on what they're going to do. I have no other thoughts on it," he said.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci that new protocols will "absolutely" be in place by Opening Day to curb the misuse of technology around baseball.