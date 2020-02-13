Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was the latest player to discuss the Astros' sign-stealing scandal on Thursday. Chapman noted José Altuve's celebration after winning the ALCS over New York was, "a little suspicious."

Altuve hit a walk-off home run against Chapman to send the Astros to the 2019 World Series. Houston's second baseman clutched his collar as he rounded third base, imploring teammates not to rip off his jersey. The video has increased suspicion whether the Astros used buzzers under their jerseys, though that has been denied by Houston over the last month.

"And yeah, if you look at his actions, they look a little suspicious. At the end of the day, I just don't know," Chapman said, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. I can't tell you if he had the sign or didn't have the sign–I don't know. That's a good question for him, and for those guys. I just don't know."

Chapman continued to discuss the Astros' scandal, adding that he was "disappointed," with Houston's actions.

"A lot of people are disappointed with the situation. That's why the commissioner did an investigation," Chapman told Olney. "Hopefully, they take the right actions. I just feel that they put baseball in a bad spot. A lot of people have suffered because of it, because of what they did, and what came out of it."