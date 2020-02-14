For the majority of MLB's offseason, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was the focus of seemingly constant trade speculation. But ahead of the 2020 season, the five-time All-Star made clear that he wants Colorado to field a winning team.

"I only get one chance at this," he told Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown. "I have seven years left on my deal. I don’t know how it’s all going to turn out. And I want to win.

“I’ve been to All-Star Games. I’ve done some special things, you know? I’ve won Gold Gloves. Those all mean a lot to me. At the end of the day the goal is to win. They signed me to win. And I want to be on a winner. If that’s in Colorado or somewhere else, I want to win."

Arenado is currently entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the club. The seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a full no-trade clause included in his contract.

In mid-January, he said that he felt "disrespected over there," but declined to elaborate on why he felt disrespected. Rockies GM Jeff Bridich previously admitted that he had listened to trade offers and that "really nothing has come of it."

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that," Bridich said at the time.

Arenado noted Friday that he hasn't fully patched things up with those in the organization.

“To be honest with you, there is a disconnect right now, right?” he said. “There’s a little bit of a disconnect. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed. It doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna go out there and play hard for my teammates. Or be a negative presence in that locker room. That’s just not me.

"I know there’s some things that I said. I won’t take them back. I won’t apologize for what I’ve said."

Colorado went 71–91 last season, finishing fourth in the NL West. Arenado has made the postseason only twice during his seven-year MLB career.

He admitted to Brown that he wants to get back to the postseason, and that he's underperformed by his standards in his first two appearances.

"I want that again," Arenado said. "I want to have that opportunity to, like, show what I can do."