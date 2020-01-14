The Hot Stove is still burning up as trade talks continue to swirl over Rockies star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals and Rockies are discussing a potential Arenado trade and have named players that could be included in the deal. Negotiations have advanced beyond the preliminary stage, and Colorado insists on a trade package that includes both major league players and at least one prospect, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Arenado is entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies. The five-time All-Star and seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a full no-trade clause included in his contract.

Other star position players like Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts could potentially be traded this offseason, while top free agents like Marcell Ozuna, Josh Donaldson and Nick Castellanos remain on the market.

