On Monday, Rockies GM Jeff Bridich told reporters that third baseman Nolan Arenado will be with the team when it opens spring training next month, adding that trade talks are currently off the table.

“With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that,” Bridich told the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders. “We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected — with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.

“So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that.”

Arenado was the focus of seemingly constant trade speculation throughout the offseason. The five-time All-Star is currently entering the second season of his eight-year, $260 million extension with the club. The seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a full no-trade clause included in his contract.

The team's star 3B was asked about his GM's comments on Monday, saying, "I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there.”

He reportedly declined to elaborate on why he felt disrespected.

Colorado went 71-91 last season, finishing fourth in the NL West. Arenado has made the postseason only twice during his seven-year MLB career.