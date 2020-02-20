A's pitcher Mike Fiers said he's received death threats since making comments that sparked MLB's investigation into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

"Whatever, I don't care. I've dealt with a lot of death threats before. It's just another thing on my plate," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Although he's not worried about his safety, Fiers added that he's concerned for the sake of his family.

The Chronicle reports A's officials spoke to MLB vice president and deputy council Bryan Seely in January about threats made against Fiers. Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that the league is also looking out for Fiers's safety.

"We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else," Manfred said.

In a November interview with The Athletic, Fiers exposed the Astros' 2017 trash-can banging scheme where Houston stole opponents' signs at Minute Maid Park with the use of an outfield camera. The video was fed to a monitor near the team's dugout, and a player would watch the monitor and bang on a trash can to indicate incoming pitches to Astros batters.

Fiers won the 2017 World Series with the Astros before moving on to the Tigers and A's, who he told about Houston's scheme. Many people have criticized Fiers for benefitting from the Astros' cheating operation and not speaking up while still on the team. Some have even called for him to return his World Series ring, which he does not plan to do unless the rest of the team is required to.

"I said from the beginning, 'I'm not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys,'" he said. "Suspensions, fines—I'm willing to take as much punishment as those guys. If they ask me to [return the ring], it's not the end of the world."

On Jan. 13, MLB released a nine-page report detailing how Houston cheated during the 2017-18 regular seasons and postseasons. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, but owner Jim Crane subsequently fired them. Managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran were named in the report and later parted ways with the Red Sox and Mets in the wake of the scandal. Cora served as Houston's 2017 bench coach, while Beltran was a member of the World Series-winning roster.

No Astros players were punished for their role in the scheme but were promised immunity for their testimony.

Fiers has been branded as a snitch since The Athletic's report, but Manfred said the A's pitcher did baseball a favor.

"I want to be really clear about this: Mike, who I do not know at all, did the industry a service," Manfred said. "I do believe we will be a better institution when we emerge at the end of this episode, and without a Mike Fiers, we probably would have a very difficult time cleaning this up. I think we would have done it eventually, but it would have taken a lot longer.

"I have a real problem with anyone who suggests that Mike did anything but the right thing."