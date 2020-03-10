2020 Fantasy Baseball: First Basemen ADP Analysis

Shawn Childs looks at the early movers in average draft position at the first base position heading into the 2020 fantasy baseball season.

From a distance, the first base player pool looks weaker than expected after considering the jump in home runs in 2019. Three players had over 100 runs and over 100 RBI – Freddie Freeman (.295/113/38/121/6), Pete Alonso (.260/103/53/120/1), and Cody Bellinger (.305/121/47/115/15).

D.J. LeMahieu was a fourth player (.327 with 109 runs, 26 home runs, 102 RBI, and five steals), but I consider him to have the most value when slotted to play second base for a fantasy team.

Last year 16 players with a first base qualification hit 30 home runs or more. Seven players scored over 100 runs, and seven players had over 100 RBI.

In 2018, no first basemen scored over 100 runs, and only three players had over 100 RBI. Only six players had 30 home runs or more.

Here’s a grid showing the final stats for 2019 for the top 12 players at each position and their value ranked by SIscore:

Last year the average of the top 12 first basemen hit .280 with 97 runs, 36 home runs, 102 RBI, and six stolen bases over 557 at-bats. The first base position ranked second in overall hitter value.

For comparison, here are the projections (3/10) for the top 12 first basemen at Sports Illustrated ranked by SIscore:

The stats highlighted by the yellow line show the average projections (.284 with 101 runs, 34 home runs, 104 RBI, and six steals over 570 at-bats) for the top 12 first basemen in 2020.

Note: Players with multiple position eligibility will impact the top 12 ratings for each position. Both D.J. LeMahieu (3rd) and Max Muncy (9th) ranked higher at second base.

Here’s a look at the top 12 first basemen by 2020 ADP (From March 1st through March 15th):

Note: I removed any player that I thought had more value at another position due to multiple position eligibilities.

Not much to say about Cody Bellinger; he developed into a five-category stud last year with a bright career ahead of him. The addition of Mookie Betts can only help his RBI total.

Freddie Freeman has two dynamic bats hitting in front of him while continuing to improve as a player. He had the “nicked up tag” removed from his status this week after battling some right elbow inflammation in early March. Freeman will be found in the second round of most drafts.

Many fantasy owners question the direction of Pete Alonso’s batting average, which somewhat depresses his draft value (ADP – 36). His approach should only improve going forward as he lowers his strikeout total with more experience in the majors. The power is for real, and I trust that he’ll become an asset in batting average.

Matt Olson has considerable upside in power, but runs and batting average could be an issue. He gets drafted about 20 picks after Alonso and about a round ahead three veteran options (Anthony Rizzo, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jose Abreu). All of these four options should offer steady production with different areas of strength.

Last Josh Bell emerged as a sleeper power bat at first base. His swing looks legit, but the Pirates don’t have a great supporting cast around him. His RBI total should regress this year while setting a new floor in home runs.

Rhys Hopkins sits in a sweet spot in drafts based on his ADP (115) and hitting behind OF Bryce Harper should create plenty of RBI chances. Hoskins has a fly ball swing while taking plenty of walks. Look for a push over 40 home runs with over 100 runs and RBI.

Christian Walker has bust downside for me. Jake Lamb battled injuries over the last two seasons, but his bat looks much improved in March (8-for-26 with two HRs and seven RBI). Walker can play in the outfield as well to improve his chances of playing time. This spring he has four hits in 17 at-bats with no home runs and eight strikeouts. Overall, Walker doesn’t have a long enough resume of success in the majors to guarantee a full time starting job.

If I happened to get beat at first base, the secondary options don’t offer a ton of excitement.

Eric Hosmer is the player with the best chance to be in the lineup every day. He hits the ball hard, but too many of his batted balls end up being ground balls.

C.J. Cron emerged as a trusted power hitter over the last two years, and he should see more at-bats in his new home in Detroit. Both his runs and batting average tend to be liabilities.

The improved supporting cast in Cincinnati suggested that Joey Votto may have a bounce-back in value this year. His lengthy resume of success will be tempting, but his bat has been rather dull again in March (5-for-18 with no HRs or RBI with nine walks and eight strikeouts).

Evan White is the player with future upside, but he’ll have growing pains for sure in his rookie season. At best, he’ll be a steady player with only corner infield or DH upside.

The Marlins should give Jesus Aguilar every opportunity to regain his 2018 form. At the very least, he should bat clean up while having a floor of 25 home runs with 500 at-bats.

Over the last couple of weeks, Miguel Cabrera gained 45 spots in drafts after looking better in March (9-for-26 with three HRs and seven RBI), confirming reports that he came into camp in better shape. His draft value will continue to rise if his bat remains hot in spring training.

The most significant mover on the second tier first base list is Justin Smoak (ADP – 431), who climbed 62 picks in drafts over the last nine days. His bat (5-for-21 with one RBI and seven Ks) isn’t part of the reason.

Nate Lowe doesn’t have a clear path to starting at-bats, but Tampa did give him some chances at third base in March to help increase his window for playing time. Lowe has future upside with more value this year if given a starting opportunity.