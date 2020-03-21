MLB is helping fans get through the current period without major sports, which all have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last two seasons of baseball are available to watch for free on MLB.TV. For a limited time, fans can stream over 4,800 games from 2018 and 2019, including the playoffs.

If you want to go deeper into the archives, the MLB Vault page on YouTube has plenty of classic games to watch while you wait for the new Opening Day 2020 date to be announced. MLB Vault is filled with plenty of gems like David Cone's perfect game in 1999, Ichiro Suzuki reaching his 3,000th hit in 2008 or the Cubs' magical 2016 World Series victory to break the curse of the goat. The list of games includes regular-season and postseason contests dating back to 1952.

For fans with cable, MLB Network is also showing a collection of MLB's 20 Greatest Games and World Baseball Classic matchups.

On Sunday, the three-year anniversary of the start of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, MLB Network is airing 12 straight hours of WBC programming, including games from the tournament. The coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET with a full day of the best-ever WBC games. At 8 p.m. ET, you can relive Team USA's shutout victory against Team Puerto Rico in the final.

MLB joins the NFL, NBA and FIFA in providing fans with content to watch during the sports shutdown. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rob Manfred closed spring training camps and pushed back the start of the season by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26. However, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, the season's start date remains up in the air.