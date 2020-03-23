Beloved broadcaster Vin Scully is at a loss for ways to stay busy like the rest of us during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Scully said he's been watching and reading the news at his L.A. home, and practicing social distancing has been a big adjustment for his family.

"Once in a while one of our children can come over and visit," he said. "We have a pretty large master bedroom, so they can sit quite a few feet away just to say hello.

"But there's no hugging and kissing and nothing like that. We're trying very hard to follow the rules. The kids are scared that they will bring in something that will just blow me away. It's a very difficult time to go without hugs, you know?"

Scully, 92, admitted the changes haven't been as hard for him as some others because he and his wife Sandi didn't go out much before the virus outbreak anyway.

During this hard time, the former voice of the Dodgers is choosing to stay optimistic. Scully reflected on growing up during the Great Depression and reminded everyone that the U.S. has previously overcome hardships.

"From depths of depression we fought our way through World War II, and if we can do that, we can certainly fight through this. I remember how happy and relieved and thrilled everybody was...when they signed the treaty with Japan, and the country just danced from one way or another. It's the life of the world, the ups and downs, this is a down, we're going to have to realistically accept it at what it is and we'll get out of it, that's all there is to it, we will definitely get out of it."

With a new date for Opening Day up in the air, Scully predicted MLB's schedule will be heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Commissioner Rob Manfred originally postponed the start of the season, which was set for March 26, by two weeks. However, the season could be delayed by at least eight weeks.

No matter when baseball returns, Scully believes it will be like a "rainbow after the storm."

"We're not gonna have a full season 'cause this thing is burning up days like an express train," he said. "Somewhere along the line, I hope and pray that baseball will start up. That will be so wonderful, that will be the rainbow after the storm that, yeah, things are going to get better."