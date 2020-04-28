Former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully returned home from the hospital on Saturday, and the baseball legend appeared to be in good spirits in a message sent out on Monday night.

"I know where I am now after five days in the hospital and I'm so grateful to be home," Scully said in a message on the Dodgers' Twitter account. "And I'd also like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my headfirst sliding accident. ...Thanks for your good wishes. And remember: sooner or later you’re going to hear it. It'll be time for Dodger baseball."

Scully, 92, fell in his Los Angeles home on April 21. He remained positive despite the fall, joking "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it."

Scully retired in 2016 after calling Dodgers games for 67 years. He won the Ford C. Frick Award in 1982, and he was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.