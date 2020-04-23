Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Beloved broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling in his home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodgers announced Scully is resting comfortably in the hospital. No other details on his condition were provided by the team.

Despite the incident, Scully's sense of humor appears to be intact.

"I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it," he said, per the Dodgers.

Prior to his hospitalization, Scully had been practicing social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The former voice of the Dodgers told The Los Angeles Times last month that it had been a big adjustment for his family but he was choosing to stay optimistic. Scully, who grew up during the Great Depression, reminded everyone that the U.S. has previously overcome hardships.

The 92-year-old also offered a hopeful message to fans on MLB's postponed Opening Day urging everyone to make the most of their time at home while waiting for baseball to return.

Scully retired from the broadcasting booth in 2016 after calling Dodgers games for 67 years.