Former A's outfielder and designated hitter Jeremy Giambi doesn't exactly have the longest career highlight reel, but he is prominently featured in one of the greatest plays of Derek Jeter's career.

Giambi and the A's held a 2–0 lead in the 2001 ALDS as they headed back to Oakland looking to sweep New York. And in the seventh inning, the A's had a chance to tie Game 3 at 1-1 with Giambi standing on first base with two outs. What ensued is a play Giambi would like to forget.

Terrence Long ripped a double down the right field line, sending Giambi in motion looking to tie the game. Giambi rounded third as Yankees outfielder Paul O'Neil threw the ball toward the plate, and it looked as though Giambi would score easily as O'Neil missed the cut-off man. Jeter had other ideas.

New York's captain sprinted across the infield and cut the ball off at the first base line, then turned and flipped the ball to catcher Jorge Posada. Giambi could have potentially scored had he slid, but Posada tagged him out to end the inning. The Yankees held on for a 1-0 victory, then won Game 4 and Game 5, sprinting to the ALCS. Jeter's heroics sparked New York's comeback.

Giambi discussed the famous play with The Athletic's Alex Coffey on Wednesday. And Giambi had an interesting comparison for his place in MLB history: The Minneapolis Miracle.

“I just sat there and I felt bad for [Saints safety Marcus Williams],” Giambi said. “I felt what that guy felt. He’s going to feel the after-effects of that. You move on and you keeping playing, but it kind of lives with you forever.”

Giambi had a respectable MLB career, tallying 52 homers with an .807 OPS in six seasons. But unfortunately, his lone moment in the spotlight is largely a footnote in the career of one of the greatest shortstops in MLB history.