A coronavirus antibodies test that was administered to 5,754 employees in Major League Baseball returned positive results for 60 individuals, the league revealed Sunday.

The study, which was conducted in mid-April, was administered among employees in 26 of the league's 30 teams. A total of 10,000 tests were distributed to teams and were completed by those who could get access during stay-at-home measures. Results were received almost immediately via a pin-prick blood test.

Of the 60 positive tests—representative of 0.7% of those tested after considering false positives and negatives—70% had been asymptomatic. Men comprised 60% of the study, and surveys taken by the individuals showed 2.7% held a fever, 14% had a headache, 8% had a cough and 0.9% had lost a sense of taste and smell in the two weeks leading up to the test. Zero deaths were reported of those tested.

The study was run by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at the University of Stanford. He was surprised the rate was lower than what has been found by similar studies in California.

"I was expecting a larger number," Bhattacharya said, according to ESPN. "It shows the value of doing the science as opposed to guessing."

MLB games remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is reportedly eyeing to start the season in early July with a modified 80-game schedule and expanded playoff format without fans. The proposal, which may include further pay cuts for players, is reportedly being extended to the players' union within the upcoming week.