Just weeks removed from reports that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were no longer interested in buying the New York Mets, the New York Post's Thomas McEnery reported Friday evening that the two are working on a new bid to try and buy the franchise.

Per the Post, Rodriguez and Lopez are now involved closely with very senior bankers at JPMorgan Chase on a new offer and are putting in "hundreds of millions" of their own money into a potential bid.

The Post adds that the inclusion of SNY, the Mets' television network, in a potential sale is indicative of current owners, Fred and Jeff Wilpon, interest in selling the team.

The Post first reported on Rodriguez's interest in the Mets in February. He emerged as a potential buyer shortly after current New York minority owner Steve Cohen's bid to purchase a majority stake in the team fell through.

In January, it was announced that the Wilpons were looking to sell a majority of the team, which they have controlled since 2002.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic halting almost all of the sports world, The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan reported in late March that "sports investment bankers say that the team’s adviser, Allen & Co., was still calling around trying to drum up business."

According to Forbes' most recent MLB valuations, the Mets are the sixth highest-valued franchise in MLB at $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2019.