Report: A-Rod No Longer Interested in Buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are no longer interested in buying the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Thorton McErney.

Per the Post, Rodriguez and Lopez had reached that conclusion after negotiations with potential partners "failed to materialize." McErney adds that it "became clear" that the Mets' current owners, Fred and Jeff Wilpon, were reluctant to part with regional sports network SportsNet New York, which in turn limited potential buyers.

Just weeks ago, Rodriguez and Lopez reportedly retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a potential bid on the team.

The Post first reported on Rodriguez's interest in the Mets in February. He emerged as a potential buyer shortly after current New York minority owner Steve Cohen's bid to purchase a majority stake in the team fell through.

In January, it was announced that Fred and Jeff Wilpon were looking to sell a majority of the team, which they have controlled since 2002.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic halting almost all of the sports world, The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan recently reported that "sports investment bankers say that the team’s adviser, Allen & Co., is still calling around trying to drum up business."