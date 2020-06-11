InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Take Louisville Right-Hander Bobby Miller in 2020 MLB Draft

Howard Cole

The Dodgers love pitchers. They've always loved pitchers, and they grab every amateur pitcher they can get their hands on. 

More of the same this evening, folks. With the 29th and final pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Andrew Friedman and company, as predicted by most of the draft evaluators, went the pitching route once again. Right-hand-100-mph fastball-toting Bobby Miller, of the University of Louisville, is the lucky man.

Miller was originally drafted in the 38th round by the Orioles organization out of high school in 2017, but opted for college ball. And no doubt a higher draft slot further on the down the road. Smart man. 

As an 18-year-old in 2018 at Louisville, Miller appeared in 17 games, making nine starts with 6-1 record, a 2.97 ERA, a 1.050 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. He also played summer ball in 2018, making one start for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod League, with a 5.06, 1.563, 10 Ks in 16 IP. 

Miller's workload spiked at Louisville last year, with the right-hander making 12 starts in 20 appearances, with a 6-1 mark, a 4.05 ERA, 1.213 WHIP and 86 Ks in 80 IP. And he was off to a good start this season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. In his first four NCAA games (all starts), Miller registered a 2-0, with a 2.31, 1.029, and 34 strikeouts in 23 1/3, which is good for a 13.1 strikeouts per nine.

All told at Louisville, the numbers shake out this way:15-2, 3.28,  170 IP, 1.161, 175 in 170 and a .199 batting average against.

Matthew McGavic, who covers Louisville for Sports Illustrated, notes that "Miller is Louisville's 86th MLB Draft selection under head coach Dan McDonnell's 14-year tenure as the head coach. He is the seventh first round draft pick, with all coming in the last five drafts. He is also the second Louisville player to be selected in the first round of this draft, as junior LHP Reid Detmers was selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 10 overall pick."

MLB.com's Matt Kelly, in a May 27 piece, offers this: 10 things to know about Bobby Miller.

Of the many mock drafts I checked recently at prominent publications, only MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo had Miller going to Los Angeles.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

