MLB will debut a 'Black Lives Matter' stencil on mounds across the league in its opening week, the Washington Nationals announced on Wednesday.

The stencil will first appear on Thursday as the Nationals host the Yankees in the 2020 season opener.

"The Nationals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and will utilize the platform and national stage of Opening Day to express support for the fight against systemic racism and injustice," Washington said in a statement.

MLB will also allow players to sport a social justice message on their jersey for opening day, per ESPN's Howard Bryant. “United for Change" and “BLM” are among the approved phrases to be written on jersey patches, per Bryant.

The Nationals enter 2020 looking to win their second straight World Series. They'll host New York on Thursday night, with Max Scherzer squaring off against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch before the regular season begins at 7:08 p.m. ET.