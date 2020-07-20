The Nationals announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday ahead of their Opening Day matchup against the Yankees.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a fitting choice to usher in the 2020 MLB season following its delay during the coronavirus pandemic. The Nationals superfan has become the nation's leading voice on the pandemic and has repeatedly addressed the return of sports during this uncertain time.

Last month, Fauci showed off his love for the defending World Series champions by sporting a Nationals face mask when he and the White House coronavirus task force arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before a House committee.

Washington and New York will open MLB's 60-game regular season when they face off at Nationals Park on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. No fans will be in attendance due to the pandemic.