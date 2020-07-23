Entering the final months of his first term, president Donald Trump will do something he's yet to do since entering the Oval Office: throw a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

On Thursday, shortly before the New York Yankees' Opening Day game, the team confirmed a report that Trump would throw a first pitch at a Yankees game at some point this season, per ESPN's Marly Rivera.

For the Yankees' season opener against the Washington Nationals in D.C., Dr. Anthony Fauci was tabbed to throw the first pitch. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, showed off his support of the Nationals by sporting a Nationals face mask when he and the White House coronavirus task force arrived on Capitol Hill to testify before a House committee last month.

Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series last season in Washington, D.C.