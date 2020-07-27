Major League Baseball is currently facing its first coronavirus crisis of the season after 11 Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. But despite the stream of positive tests, commissioner Rob Manfred has faith in baseball's safety protocols.

"We expected we were going to have positives at some point in time." Manfred told Sports Illustrated and the MLB Network's Tom Verducci on Monday night. "I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough that it will allow us to play even through an outbreak like this and complete our season."

The stream of positive tests has caused Miami to postpone Monday's home opener against the Orioles. The Marlins are slated to next take the field in Baltimore on Wednesday if they are able to field a viable team, per Manfred.

Miami's collection of positive tests has not called the 2020 season into question, per Manfred. MLB's commissioner said the league's protocols will "allow us to continue to play."

The Phillies matchup with the Yankees on Monday night was also postponed due to Miami's positive tests. Philadelphia played a three game series against the Marlins over the weekend, dropping two of three.