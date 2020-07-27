Eight more players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total amount of infected staff members to 14 in recent days, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Marlins canceled Monday night's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Manager Don Mattingly said the team decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia and arrive in Miami just hours against the game against the Orioles. Some players would possibly stay in Philadelphia to quarantine.

Sunday’s game against the Phillies was played despite multiple players already having tested positive for the virus.

Pitcher Jose Urena was slated to start that game but was scratched. Catcher Jorge Alfaro, infielder Garrett Cooper and outfielder Harold Ramirez were among the other players who tested positive, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. In order for the players to rejoin the team, they must quarantine until they record two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart and show no symptom for 72 hours.