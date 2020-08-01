Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has opted out of the 2020 MLB season, the club announced Saturday.

"Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season," general manager David Stearns said in a statement. "We fully support Lorenzo's decision, and we will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse."

Cain becomes the second MLB player to opt out on Saturday, only hours after Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz announced his decision. They join over a dozen players around the league who will sit out the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cain's decision comes after the Brewers' weekend series against the Cardinals has been derailed due to multiple St. Louis members testing positive for COVID-19. Friday's game was rescheduled as a doubleheader on Sunday after two Cardinals players tested positive, and Saturday's matchup reportedly was postponed when four additional members reported positive. The schedule changes continued a growing trend across MLB after the Marlins registered over a dozen positive COVID-19 tests this week. Miami's series vs. Baltimore was postponed on Tuesday, with the Marlins slated to stay off the field through Sunday.

Through five games this season, Cain batted .333 with two RBIs and one double. Milwaukee drafted the 34-year-old in 2004, and he made his MLB debut with the Brew Crew in 2010 before trading him to the Royals in the offseason. Cain won the 2015 World Series during his seven seasons with Kansas City before he returned to the Brewers in 2018.