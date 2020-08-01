Saturday's game between the Cardinals and Brewers has been postponed after multiple members of St. Louis' organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Athletic's Mark Saxon reports three Cardinals staffers and one player tested positive. The news of more positive tests was first reported by Craig Mish.

The news comes after Friday's game between the Cardinals and Brewers was canceled in Milwaukee after two St. Louis players tested positive. Those two players were tested before the team's game Wednesday against the Twins, though they did not receive the results until late Thursday night—more than 24 hours later. The Cardinals were instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms until further notice while the team conducted rapid testing of the entire traveling party.

The cancelation continued a growing trend across MLB after the Marlins registered over a dozen positive COVID-19 tests this week. Miami's series vs. Philadelphia was postponed on Tuesday, with the Marlins slated to stay off the field until at least Aug 4.

The Phillies have not registered a positive test among their collection of players, though they will not play over the weekend after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Philadelphia already had a pair of matchups against the Yankees postponed following Miami’s string of positive tests.

Six MLB teams were out of commission on Friday night due to the coronavirus. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly told the MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark Friday that if the sport doesn't improve its handling of the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season.