Reds' Joey Votto Put on IL; Reportedly Has COVID-19 Symptoms

Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the IL on Sunday ahead of the team's doubleheader with Detroit.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale Jr., Votto self-reported COVID-19 symptoms to the team's medical staff on Sunday morning. Votto did not test positive for the coronavirus, per to multiple reports.

The Reds did not disclose a reason for the move. There is no minimum or maximum number of days players that must spend on the COVID-19-related IL. Instead, it depends on the results of multiple coronavirus tests.

Last weekend, Cincinnati put infielder Mike Moustakas on the IL for when he too self-reported his symptoms but did not test positive for the virus. He missed three games.

Nick Senzel also missed three games after reporting symptoms, but unlike Moustakas and Votto, he was never placed on the IL.

Last Saturday, Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he played in the team's Opening Day game. He was placed on the IL for six days, but according to Nightengale Jr., the positive test appeared to be a false positive. Davidson tested negative on every test afterward, including an antibody test.

Votto is batting .259 with two home runs in seven games this season.

Pitcher Anthony DeScalfani was activated from the 10-day IL on Sunday in the corresponding roster move.

Cincinnati enters Sunday doubleheader with a 2-5 record.