Reds infielder Matt Davidson has tested positive for COVID-19 one day after he played in the team's Opening Day game.

Davidson started as a designated hitter in the Reds' 7–1 victory over the Tigers at Great American Ballpark Friday night. He popped out and grounded out into a double play before being removed from the game.

Cincinnati placed Davidson on the 10-day injured list and did not say when he was tested. He's the first known player to test positive after participating in a regular-season game. Several teams have dealt with players testing positive for COVID-19 during summer training camp or just before the start of the season. The Nationals scratched Juan Soto from Thursday's Opening Day lineup, and Braves catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, although the did not test positive, before Friday's game—neither catcher made the trip to New York for the series against the Mets.

Any MLB player who tests positive for the coronavirus cannot return to his team until he tests negative twice, at least 24 hours apart from one another, and has no fever for 72 hours.

The Reds signed Davidson to a minor-league deal this year after he previously played for the Diamondbacks and White Sox.