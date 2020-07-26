Reds infielder Mike Moustakas has been placed on the Injured List, the team announced Sunday.

Cincinnati manager David Bell said Sunday that Moustakas woke up feeling sick and did not report to the ballpark ahead of their series finale with the Tigers.

"He woke up not feeling well," Bell said, per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That’s all we know at this point, so we’re hopeful that it’s nothing. As you can imagine, we’re just very hopeful that it’s nothing and he’ll be back. It is really important, as you can imagine, just to be really cautious. Hopefully, we’re just being overly cautious. That’s what we have to do and that’s part of being a great teammate at this point is if there is any doubt, we have to stay home."

According to the Enquirer, Moustakas was placed on the IL around 45 minutes before Sunday's game. The club is not allowed to comment on the details of Moustakas's recent COVID-19 test and there is no minimum or maximum number of days a player can spend on the IL he is put on the list for coronavirus-related reasons.

On Saturday, Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he played in the team's Opening Day game.

Davidson started as a designated hitter in the Reds' 7–1 victory over the Tigers at Great American Ballpark Friday night. He popped out and grounded out into a double play before being removed from the game.

Davidson is the first known player to test positive after participating in a regular-season game. He was also the first Reds player to test positive since the club began intake testing on July 1. Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the regular season began, and despite testing negative for the virus, Braves catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers both did not travel to New York for Atlanta's opening weekend series against the Mets because they were experiencing symptoms.

Any MLB player who tests positive for the coronavirus cannot return to his team until he tests negative twice, at least 24 hours apart from one another, and has no fever for 72 hours.

Senzel was scratched prior to Sunday's game, though the reason for his removal from the lineup is unclear. Senzel, like Moustakas, played in each of his club's first two games.