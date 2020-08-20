Thursday night's game between the Mets and Marlins has been postponed after two New York members tested positive for the coronavirus, MLB announced.

Friday night's opening game of the Mets-Yankees Subway Series has also been postponed. The crosstown rivals were slated to play a three-game series at Citi Field this weekend.

The league said the postponements were made "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted." It is still possible the Subway Series is played this weekend, depending on the results of the contact tracing.

According to Newsday's Tim Healy, one Mets player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is no longer planning to leave Miami Wednesday night.

The Mets' COVID-19 cases are the latest in a string of positive tests across MLB teams this season. Both the Marlins and Cardinals missed several games in July and August following outbreaks in their camps, while the Reds had two games postponed last weekend after one player tested positive. Cincinnati was able to return to action Wednesday with a doubleheader.

New York's coronavirus cases aren't the first to be reported Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Pirates revealed president Travis Williams had tested positive for COVID-19 and was "on the road to recovery." Williams said the team had begun the contact tracing process and the Bucs' players, coaches and support staff were not affected because the team had been on the road.