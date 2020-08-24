Mets to Resume Season Tuesday After No Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests

The New York Mets will resume play on Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Marlins, MLB announced on Monday.

The Mets were cleared to play after coronavirus tests administered Sunday came back negative. Last week, two members of the Mets tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the team's Subway Series matchup with the Yankees getting postponed.

According to MLB's release, the Mets are hosting baseball activities at Citi Field on Monday.

New York missed five days of action after the positive tests.

They will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 5:10 p.m.

The postponed Yankees-Mets series was also rescheduled, with the two sides playing doubleheaders starting Friday.

The Mets return to play with a 12-14 record and in third place in the NL East.