Yankees, Mets to Play 'At Least' One Doubleheader Next Weekend After COVID-19 Postponements

NEW YORK — The latest installment of the Subway Series may have been postponed this weekend, but the Yankees and Mets will be seeing a lot of each other in the near future.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday that he has heard "speculation" that New York's crosstown rivals will play "at least" one doubleheader next weekend.

"We understand we're getting ready to head into a challenging stretch, whatever it is, but I think there's a possibility that there could at least be one, if not two doubleheaders potentially next weekend," Boone said.

A three-game series between the Yankees and Mets is already scheduled Friday through Sunday at Yankee Stadium next weekend. The postponed three-game set—which would have wrapped up on Sunday—was pushed back by Major League Baseball after two personnel within the Mets' organization tested positive for COVID-19.

READ: How Yankees Plan to Fill in For Injured Gleyber Torres, James Paxton

Although it didn't end up happening, Boone was hopeful that the two teams could take advantage of a mutual off day on both schedules and play a game or two on Monday.

"There's a couple of mutual off days that come into play," he said. "Obviously with tomorrow being out of the equation, you know, that would have been nice to be able to get one or even two of these games in tomorrow."

Both clubs share off days on September 3 and 14. Last time the Yankees had to play a doubleheader was in Tampa Bay earlier this month, part of a stretch of seven games in five days.

MLB has yet to follow up with any other information regarding either team's schedule moving forward since the league initially postponed the remainder of this weekend's series on Friday.

The Yankees (16-9) are one game behind the Rays in the American League East while the Mets (12-14) are in the third spot in their division.

Asked how much of a challenge it is to manage during a pandemic, not to mention how much tougher it is for a first-year skipper like the Mets' Luis Rojas, Boone said no matter how many years of experience you may have, it's impossible to prepare for something like this.

"All this is challenging and I don't know if he could ever be totally prepared for all that 2020 has brought," Boone said. "I think for everyone involved, whether you've been doing this for a long time or you're new at it, I don't know if there's anything that's necessarily prepared you for all this, but seems like [Luis is] doing a good job with that."

Friday's game between the Mets and Yankees at Yankee Stadium would be the first official contest between these two teams since last season. New York City's crosstown rivals played home-and-home exhibition games in late-July prior to MLB's coronavirus-delayed Opening Day.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees