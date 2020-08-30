The San Diego Padres have acquired Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland in exchange for infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario, the team announced.

Moreland, 34, is hitting .328 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 22 games this season. He joined the Red Sox in 2017 and made his first All-Star Game appearance in 2018 before also winning the World Series.

The Red Sox released infielder Marco Hernandez to make room for their new additions in the club player pool. MLB Pipeline ranked Potts and Rosario as the team's 16th and 19th best prospects, respectively.