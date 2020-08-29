Report: Padres Acquire Trevor Rosenthal in Deal With Royals

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal with the Royals to acquire former All-Star Trevor Rosenthal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the Royals will receive two prospects in the deal. According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal, outfielder Edward Olivares is one of the prospects that will return to Kansas City.

Rosenthal has seven saves and has struck out 21 batters in 13 1/3 innings this season. Rosenthal, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017 and was released by three clubs in 2019, will help bolster the back of San Diego's bullpen that has suffered due to injuries.

In 2015, Rosenthal made the All-Star team with the Cardinals and recorded a team-record 48 games.

San Diego currently sits four games behind the MLB-best Dodgers for first-place in the NL West.

The Royals have the one of the league's worst records at just 12-20.