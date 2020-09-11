Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Kelly won't be on the mound when the Dodgers face the Astros this weekend, but that isn't stopping him from trolling them again.

The relief pitcher, who became a league-wide fan favorite after taunting Carlos Correa earlier this season, has been honored with a 16-foot mural of his pouting face in Silver Lake in Los Angeles. Artist Jonas Never painted the mural this week at Floyd's 99 Barbershop ahead of the Dodgers' weekend series against the Astros.

Never's week got even better when Kelly visited the mural on Thursday and recreated his famous facial expression.

Bad blood between the Dodgers and Astros has been brewing following Houston's sign-stealing scandal that helped the club win the 2017 World Series over Los Angeles. Although Kelly pitched for the Red Sox that season, he became MLB's premier instigator this summer after he nearly hit Astros hitters Alex Bregman and Correa in the head. Both benches emptied to a degree after Kelly fanned Correa and subsequently taunted him with a pouting face. Kelly was suspended for eight games for his actions, but had it reduced to five after an appeal.

However, Kelly won't face the Astros during the two-game series on Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers activated him from the injured list on Thursday, and he'll begin serving his suspension for throwing at Astros batters.