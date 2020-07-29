Dodgers Reliever Joe Kelly Is MLB's Premier Instigator

Joe Kelly can't stop hitting people

There was certain to be some bad blood brewing when the Astros hosted the Dodgers this week, but Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly rose tensions to a whole other level on Tuesday night.

Kelly nearly hit Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the head in the sixth inning on Tuesday, and the true fireworks came after Kelly struck out Correa. Both benches emptied to a degree after Kelly fanned—and subsequently taunted—Correa, leading to as close to a fight as you’ll see in the social distancing era. Perhaps we’ll see more bad blood on Wednesday.

Tuesday night didn’t mark Kelly’s first moment of controversy. The righthander incited a brawl between the Yankees and Red Sox in 2018 after he hit New York DH Tyler Austin. Kelly’s reputation as the game’s biggest pest is no secret.

The ethics of throwing at players is murky, and Kelly was certainly out of line for brining his pitch against Bregman up near the helmet. But it’s hard to see Kelly having significant remorse over Tuesday night’s incident. The reliever is now public enemy No. 1 in Houston, a role he’ll likely embrace in 2020. Kelly is far from being one of baseball’s best pitchers. But he’s unmatched as an instigator.

The best of SI

NFL players shouldn't be criticized for prioritizing their health amid the COVID-19 crisis. ... Veteran referee Wes McCauley details his unique experience in the NHL bubble. ... Lou Williams's trip to Magic City could prove costly to the Clippers.

Around the sports world



Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season. ... Sylvia Fowles is the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder. ... Eric Gordon will likely miss a week after injuring his ankle in a scrimmage. ... . The Pelicans and Jazz plan to kneel together during the national anthem on Thursday.

