Braves to Host Watch Party at Truist Park for NLDS

Hours after shutting out the Reds for the second straight game to win the wild-card series, the Atlanta Braves announced the team will host fans at Truist Park for a watch party during the NLDS.

The park will have some concessions open, with pods of up to six people, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Pods will be at least 16 feet apart, and fans will have to wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The team's decision comes a day after MLB announced it would allow fans in attendance during the NLCS and World Series, which will both be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The league will make 11,500 tickets available for each game, which will go on sale on Oct. 6.

The Braves knocked out the Reds thanks to their pitching staff, which held Cincinnati scoreless through 22 innings to secure the franchise's first postseason series win since 2001. Atlanta will face either the Marlins or Cubs in the NLDS, which will take place in Houston and begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6.