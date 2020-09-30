MLB to Allow Fans in Stadium for NLCS, World Series Games in Texas

For the first time this year, there will be fans at a Major League Baseball game.

The league announced Wednesday that it will allow a select number of fans to attend the 2020 National League Championship Series and World Series, which are both being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The league will make 11,500 tickets available for each game, which will go on sale on Oct. 6.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12. The World Series will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Tickets will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, which the league refers to as "pods." Each pod will be a minimum of six feet apart, and at least 20 feet from any area in which a player could be, which includes the field, dugout and bullpen.

Wearing masks will also be mandatory, except when eating or drinking in assigned seats.

This will mark the first time fans are allowed in Globe Life Field, which opened this season. The 2020 World Series will also be the first held at a neutral field in modern league history, and the first time the series will occur at the same field since 1944.