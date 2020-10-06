Right-handed starter Mike Clevinger has been added to the Padres' National League Division Series 28-man roster ahead of Game 1 against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Clevinger, who was left off San Diego's wild card series roster due to bicep tightness, will take the mound in Game 1.

The 29-year-old was added to the NLDS roster along with outfielder Greg Allen and left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers to replace righty Dan Altavilla and infielders Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo. Starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet was not included as he continues to battle right bicep tightness.

Lamet and Clevinger were San Diego's top two starters entering the postseason. Clevinger made just four starts with San Diego in 2020, but he went 13–4 with a 2.71 ERA in Cleveland last season.

The Padres advanced to the NLDS by defeating the Cardinals in three games in the wild card series. It marked the Friars' first postseason series win since 1998.

Now, they'll face their division rival Dodgers at the bubble site at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. Walker Buehler is slated to start Game 1 for Los Angeles.