Report: GM Van Wagenen, Front Office Team Out After Steve Cohen Purchase

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Front Office Team Out After Steve Cohen Purchase

Author:
Publish date:

General manager and executive vice president Brodie Van Wagenen is leaving the Mets just hours after Steve Cohen officially became the owner of the team.

The move was announced by new Mets president Sandy Alderson.

Special assistant Omar Minaya, assistant general managers Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner are also departing, MLB's Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo reported.  

“I want to thank Brodie, Allard, Adam and Jared for their contributions over the last two years,” Alderson said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Omar for his long and distinguished service to the Mets in many important capacities.”

