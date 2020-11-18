Robinson Cano Suspended for 2021 MLB Season

SI.com
Mets' Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PED, Suspended for Entire 2021 Season

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, MLB announced Wednesday.

Cano tested positive for Stanozolol. This marks the second time Cano will be suspended for a PED test failure. The 38-year-old second baseman tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance furosemide in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Mariners and was suspended 80 games.

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport."

Cano has spent the last two seasons with the Mets. He appeared in 156 games through his tenure with the franchise. 

Cano started his career with the Yankees and made five All-Star teams in his nine seasons with the organization. In 2013, he agreed to a ten-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners, but was traded after just five seasons.

He is not expected to become a free agent until after the 2023 MLB season. 

New York went 26-34 in 2020 and is currently in search of a new general manager after Brodie Van Wagenen was ousted following new owner Steve Cohen taking over the franchise. Cano was expected to play a key role on the team in 2021.

