MLB Rumors: Phillies, Cubs Among Teams Interested in JBJ

Free agent centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is drawing interest from the Phillies, Cubs and Blue Jays, among other MLB teams, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Bradley Jr., 30, is coming off a strong offensive season with the Red Sox that featured 54 hits, seven home runs and 22 RBI on .283 batting in 55 games played. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner also recorded 118 OBS+, his best mark since 2016, per Morosi.

On Dec. 7, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran said Bradley Jr. was "definitely" on Boston's radar this offseason. Other teams that have shown interest reportedly include the Astros and Mets.

Bradley Jr. has spent eight seasons with the Red Sox since he was selected in the 2011 MLB draft. In 2018, Bradley Jr. won a Gold Glove for the season and was named ALCS MVP en route to the team's World Series-winning run.

The Red Sox finished last season 24-36 for last place in the AL East.

Boston signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal on Monday.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB: