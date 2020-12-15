MLB Rumors: Phillies, Cubs Among Teams Interested in JBJ

SI.com
MLB Rumors: Phillies, Cubs Among Teams Interested in Jackie Bradley Jr.

Free agent centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is drawing interest from the Phillies, Cubs and Blue Jays, among other MLB teams, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Bradley Jr., 30, is coming off a strong offensive season with the Red Sox that featured 54 hits, seven home runs and 22 RBI on .283 batting in 55 games played. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner also recorded 118 OBS+, his best mark since 2016, per Morosi. 

On Dec. 7, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran said Bradley Jr. was "definitely" on Boston's radar this offseason. Other teams that have shown interest reportedly include the Astros and Mets. 

Bradley Jr. has spent eight seasons with the Red Sox since he was selected in the 2011 MLB draft. In 2018, Bradley Jr. won a Gold Glove for the season and was named ALCS MVP en route to the team's World Series-winning run.

The Red Sox finished last season 24-36 for last place in the AL East. 

Boston signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal on Monday. 

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • The 2021 MLB season may be delayed since league executives and owners want players to be vaccinated before spring training. The delay could push the start of the season to May and shorten it to 140 games, at most. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today
  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone said re-signing DJ LeMahieu is the team's "No. 1 priority." 
  • Astros manager Dusty Baker, 71, is not sure if he will be Houston's skipper past the 2021 season. 
  • The Cleveland Indians announced plans to change the club's nickname after the 2021 season. 
  • Free-agent reliever Greg Holland re-signed with the Royals on a one-year contract worth at least $2.75 million. 

