SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving

Author:
Publish date:
tony-la-russa-white-sox-hired

White Sox manager Tony La Russa on Monday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, according to The Athletic's James Fegan.

Maricopa County Judge Ashley Fritz gave La Russa a one-day jail sentence for reckless driving and will allow him to serve it through home detention. During Monday's hearing, which La Russa attended via teleconference, he was ordered to pay a $1,383 fine and complete 20 hours of community service.

The reduced charge comes as part of a plea agreement that stemmed from his arrest in February. La Russa reached the agreement in mid-December after facing charges of driving under the influence.

Chicago's manager was arrested in February after he struck a curb and left his car "smoking on the side of a Phoenix-area road," according to ESPN. Tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.095—above the legal limit of 0.08.

In 2007, La Russa pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Jupiter, Fla.

"Mr. La Russa knows he made a mistake last February and deeply regrets it. He is embarrassed and concerned. He knows what he did was wrong," La Russa's attorney, Lawrence Kazan, said in a statement, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

"The charge was reduced because Mr. La Russa was found to be over the legal threshold by a small amount," Kazan wrote. "Nevertheless, Mr. La Russa understands that any amount over the limit is too much."

Kazan told the judge that La Russa had completed alcohol counseling at a treatment institute in Arizona.

The White Sox hired La Russa in October. He previously amassed a 522–510 record with Chicago from 1979 to '86 before a 10-year stint with the A's. La Russa is a three-time World Series champion, and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlos Vela and LAFC reached the CCL final
Play
Soccer

LAFC Was Concacafed and Lived to Tell About It

LAFC's run to the CCL final is in some ways unprecedented and in others a throwback, but it's impressive and telling either way.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway
College Basketball

Memphis, Hardaway Agree to Five-Year Extension

Hardaway is 48–27 overall with Tigers and had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation in 2019.

tony-la-russa-white-sox-hired
MLB

Tony La Russa Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving

La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention, fined $1,383 and required to complete 20 hours of community service.

Miguel-Herrera-Out-America
Play
Soccer

Club America Fires Miguel Herrera After CCL Debacle

Herrera was ejected from the semifinal defeat to LAFC and ousted from his position as manager as a result.

bucks-penalized-bogdan-bogdanovic-trade-talks
Play
NBA

Bucks Lose 2022 Draft Pick Over Failed Bogdanovic Trade

The NBA said the Bucks had contact with Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or his agent before free agency discussions were allowed.

cam'ron-fletcher-kentucky
College Basketball

Kentucky Asks Cam'Ron Fletcher to Take Time Away From Team

"Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated–and that goes for everyone on the team."

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are struggling
Play
Soccer

Arteta's Explanations Don't Cover Up Arsenal's Foundational Cracks

The manager brought out the stats to show things aren't as bad as they seem, but, contrary to his beliefs, they are.

gonzaga-bulldogs-covid-19
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga Strengthens Grip on No. 1 in Men's AP Top 25

Meanwhile, Rutgers surged to just outside the top 10 after a big week.